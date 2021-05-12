Andhra Pradesh reports 21,452 new coronavirus cases and 89 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly, reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 20,452 new cases reported in the state out of 90,750 samples tested. Thus, the total number of cases mounted to 13,44,386 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll has also increased with 89 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Wednesday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 8,988 while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 19,095 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 1,97,1370 to date.



East Godavari district has reported the highest 2927 cases, followed by 2238 in Visakhapatnam, 2185 in Anantapur district.









