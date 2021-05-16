Andhra Pradesh reports 24,171 new coronavirus cases and 101 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly, In the latest health bulletin released by the state government today, as many as 24,171 new cases reported in the state out of 94,550 samples tested taking the total number of cases mounted to 14,32,596 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll has also increased with 101 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9372. while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 21,101 people recovered from the dreadful virus and the active cases stand at 2,10,431 to date.



Anantapur district has reported the highest 3356 cases, followed by 2884 in Chittoor, 2876 in East Godavari district.