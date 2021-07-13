Andhra Pradesh reports 2567 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 2,567 new covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,26,988 and the death toll to 13.042.

As many as, 3034 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 18,87,236 while the number of active cases falls to 29,710. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 97.80% and the death rate 0.68%.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 356 followed by 300 in Chittoor and 279 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 18. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

On the other hand, the state has on Tuesday conducted 81,763 new tests taking to total samples tested to 2,31,30,708.







