Andhra Pradesh reports 2665 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths today

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have seen a fall in the recent past frequently. The state has reported 2665 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Sunday against the tests conducted for about 91,677 people. The total tally mounts to 19,22,843 cases. While coming to the fatalities, 16 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 13,002

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing in the state, which is more than the cases being reported. As many as 3231 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,81,161 while the active cases stand at 28,680.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 529 followed by 353 in Chittoor and 285 in Prakasam district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 33. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.