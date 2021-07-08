Andhra Pradesh reports 2982 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths on Thursday

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a fall in the recent past with less than 3000 cases on daily basis. The state has reported 2982 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday till 10 am against the tests conducted for about 91,070 people. The total tally mounts to 19,14,213 cases. While coming to the fatalities, 27 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,946.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing in the state, which is more than the cases being reported. As many as 3461 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,69,417 while the active cases stand at 31,850.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 661 followed by 401 in Chittoor and 363 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 32. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



