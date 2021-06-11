Andhra Pradesh reports 8239 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed 8239 new positive cases among the 1,01,863 samples that undergone tests in the last twenty four hours as on Friday. The state medical and health department has released the bulletin to this extent a while ago.

The total number of cases reported across the state are at 17,96,122. Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported are 61 taking the total deaths to 11824.

On the other hand, 11,135 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 16,88,198. Currently there are 96,100 active cases. As many as two crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.twenty-four

Going by the district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest 1396 cases followed by 1271 in East Godavari, 887 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered least number of cases with 201.

The detailed information regarding the cases over the districts is cann be accessed in the below table.







