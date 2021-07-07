Andhra Pradesh reports lowest Covid death toll since April

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 21 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the lowest in a day after April 16 during the second wave.

The state added 3,166 fresh cases of coronavirus while 4,019 recovered from the infection in a day, a health department bulletin said.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed a cumulative of 19,11,231 positives, 18,65,956 recoveries and 12,919 deaths. The active caseload is now 32,356, the bulletin added.

East Godavari reported 664, West Godavari 431, Prakasam 375, Chittoor 337, Nellore 259, Guntur 239 and Kadapa 221 new cases in 24 hours.

Krishna added 191, Visakhapatnam 144, Srikakulam 103 and Anantapur 102, while Vizianagaram registered 55 and Kurnool 45 cases in a day.

Chittoor and East Godavari districts reported four fresh fatalities each, Krishna three, Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari two each and Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, one each.

Nellore, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Prakasam did not report any deaths in a day.