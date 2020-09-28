The coronavirus epidemic in Andhra Pradesh has been coming down. However, it is a matter of concern that the total number of positive cases in the state is approaching seven lakhs with 6923 new cases registered yesterday. It is learned that many MLAs and Ministers have succumbed to the dreadful virus. Off which Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad of YCP recently and former BJP minister Manikyala Rao died of Coronavirus.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Endowment minister Vellampalli Srinivas was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus. He recently participated in the Tirumala Brahmotsavam along with Chief Minister YS Jagan. During the Brahmotsavams, Minister Srinivas stayed in Tirumala for almost a week and personally overseen the arrangements and reached Vijayawada on the 25th of this month. After noticing slight symptoms, he had undergone tests, which confirmed positive for coronavirus. With this, Minister Vellampalli was admitted to a private hospital and is receiving treatment.



Minister Vellampalli Srinivas had moved with Jagan Mohan Reddy till his departure to Hyderabad which left the fans and party leaders in worry about Jagan Mohan Reddy's health. Along with AP CM Jagan, Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa also participated in the Brahmotsavam and conducted special pujas.

