Andhra Pradesh: Rowdy sheeter brutally murdered in Visakhapatnam

In a horrific incident, a rowdy sheeter Venkat Reddy alias Banda Reddy was brutally murdered at Nakkavanipalem near Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam district. At around 8.30pm on Tuesday night, unidentified men stabbed him to death with knives. The incident caused a stir locally. It seems that the murder took place in the background of the old disputes.

According to police and locals, Banda Reddy was sitting on a footpath near the road near his residence in KRM Colony on Tuesday night. At this time, two persons in a two-wheeler and two persons in a car came and attacked Banda Reddy at once with iron rods. Banda Reddy fell due to a severe head injury. The latter was indiscriminately stabbed with knives. Banda Reddy died on the spot due to severe bleeding after being hit hard on the head.

However, police said that Banda Reddy allegedly has a crime history who used to take money and commit crimes. Police said Banda Reddy had been involved in two murder cases in the past. However, it is alleged that his accomplices committed the murder for supremacy. He seems to have had conflicts with some people who have been close to him in recent times. Two people have been identified as suspects in the murder case. Bandar Reddy was married 10 years ago and survived with a son. Police are registering and investigating the case.