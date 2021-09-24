Andhra Pradesh: SC, ST Atrocity case filed against TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

A case has been registered against TDP senior leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. The case was registered at Arandalpeta police station in Guntur under various sections including SC and ST atrocities. The remarks made by him at a meeting in Kodela Sivaprasada Rao's hometown caused an uproar.



Arandalpet police have registered a case over the case filed by Vemula Prasad, a lawyer from Guntur and vice-president of the Dalit Self-Respect Fighting Association. He complained that action should be taken against Ayyanna Patrudu for speaking at a public meeting, insulting CM YS Jagan and Home Minister Sucharita with obscene language.

A case has been registered under Section 5 505 (2) for insulting the Home Minister, Section 509 for insulting a woman, and Section 294 (b) for insulting the CM, as well as under SC and ST Atrocities.