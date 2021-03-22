Andhra Pradesh: Schools to run for Half day from April 1 amid rise in temperature and covid cases

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the schools in the state would be run for half day from April 1. He revealed that the classes will be held from 7.45 am to 12.30 am followed by mid day meal. The minister clarified that the decision was made because of anthe rise in temperatures and increase in coronavirus cases.

The minister also issued directives to officials on the implementation of corona regulations in the wake of the recent rise in covid cases in schools.

The temperatures on one hand are going up drastically across the state causing severe heat waves. The temperatures have reportedly crossed the 38 degree in the last ten days. While on the other hand, the coronavirus cases also increasing day by day with the impact of second wave in the state. Hence the government has mulled for the schools to run for half day from April.

The schools have started in the month of January with thirty percent cut in the syllabus and the schedule for the examinations of SSC and intermediate have been released, which will be held in the month of May and June.