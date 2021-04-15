Andhra Pradesh seeks more doses of coronavirus vaccine

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has asked the Centre to send more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as it had intensified the vaccination programme. In a letter to the Centre, the State Government said that the supply was less as compared to the demand. More stocks of vaccine are expected soon, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to intensify the Covid vaccination programme. At a review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister congratulated Health officials for administrating 6.28 lakh doses of vaccine on Wednesday. The CM said 104 services should be earmarked for Covid services and testing facilities should be provided at primary health centres.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give huge publicity to 104 services and allot 1902 number for grievances. He also asked them to ensure that enough beds were available in all hospitals. He said that ambulance services should be provided, and the treatment should be expedited with the help of ASHA workers. He said the health of the people in home isolation should be followed up regularly. He also asked officials to set up hoardings and posters at public places like bus stands informing people of the facilities like 104. He said he will not tolerate any compromise on tests, treatment, medicine, sanitation and quality of food in hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to fix prices for treatment in private hospitals and ensure that they display the rates of tablets, injections, diagnostic tests etc in every hospital. Jagan further said proper record of availability of beds in all Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals and private hospitals should be maintained.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 15,669 beds are available of which 4,889 were occupied and 1,987 ventilators are available and added that 22,637 patients were in home isolation. Meanwhile, reports of new Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise in the State particularly among schoolchildren. In Vijayawada alone, over 10 students tested positive and in Guntur two teachers died of Covid-19. Large queues in front of testing centres were seen which included many students as some educational institutions insist that the students with negative reports only will be allowed to attend physical classes.