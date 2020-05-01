Andhra Pradesh sees no corona deaths for four days

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is likely to see more number of discharged cases in the next two to three days and there were no COVID-19 casualties in the state from the past three to four days. This was revealed here on Thursday at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Briefing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the officials said that so far, 94,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted averaging to 1,771 tests per million population. The country's COVID-19 positive rate and the mortality rate are 4% and 3.26%, respectively, whereas it is 1.48% and 2.21%, respectively for the state. Apart from this, more than, 68,000 rapid tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, responding to a pathetic situation in Kurnool district where the funeral of a COVID-19 deceased was stopped by a few people, the Chief Minister termed the incident as inhumane. It is not appropriate to show such discrimination on COVID-19 victims. Despite showing sympathy towards them, it is awful to stop the funeral of a COVID-19 deceased, said the Chief Minister, and ordered the DGP to take strict action and said that untouchability towards COVID-19 victims hurts the social bonds.

As per the Central guidelines, legal action can be taken against those involved in such incidents, and cases can be filed, said the officials in the review meeting. The Chief Minister has ordered the officials to monitor the facilities in Kurnool GGH hospital and improve the infrastructure at the hospitals and quarantine centers.

As per the categorized clusters, now 80 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, and 66 dormant clusters are identified in the state, besides 20 clusters with no active cases in the past 28 days. The COVID-19 preventive measures are being intensified in Kurnool, Guntur and Vijayawada in the wake of increasing cases. The lockdown strategy is being strictly implemented and high-risk patients are being monitored with more care. A comprehensive system will be set up in three days for the effective functioning of the YSR Telemedicine programme, officials said.

With concern to the agriculture-related sectors, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to publicize toll-free number 1902 in village secretariats and every reported issue should be resolved. He instructed the officials to collect as much information through the marketing intelligence app. The officials said that there is a good response from the farmers for the purchase of crops through the token system and for the same, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to apply it for other crops as well. About 60,000 tones of paddy have been purchased and 8,000 tonnes of maize is being procured, said officials.