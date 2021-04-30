Andhra Pradesh sees over 14K fresh Covid cases, 57 fatalities

Amaravati: The state logged 14,792 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the tally to 10,84,336, while 57 fatalities pushed the toll to 7928, the state government said.

The state has 1, 14,158 active cases and over 86,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hrs.

As many as 8,188 people recovered from the disease, pushing the total recoveries to 9,62,250, an official bulletin said. Anatapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari topped the toll chart with seven casualties each followed by East Godavari with six.