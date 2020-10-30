Andhra Pradesh: Seven dead, several injured after van turtles in East Godavari

In a ghastly road accident that took place in East Godavari district, a minivan belonging to a bridal party overturned on Friday morning at Venkateswara Temple Ghat Road in Tantikonda of Gokavaram mandal of the district. As many as six people were killed in the crash and others were seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital for treatment. It appears there were about 17 people in the van at the time of the accident.

It is learned that the accident took place while they were returning after attending a wedding. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and locals rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The dead were identified as belonging to Takurpalem village in Gokavaram mandal. Police have made a preliminary assessment that the accident was caused by a brake failure. Police said the van, which was supposed to be on the road over the parking place at the temple, fell down the stairs at once.

However, the police have registered a case over the accident and are investigating. Meanwhile, the bride's hometown is identified as Velugubanda of Rajanagaram Mandal and the groom was Takurpalem in Gokavaram mandal.