Andhra Pradesh: Son attacks father and mother over property dispute in East Godavari

In a shocking incident, a son attacked his elderly parents with a cricket bat during a property dispute at Katrenikona in East Godavari district. According to locals, Satyanarayana, a resident of the Katrenikona market area, works as a village servant in the revenue department, and through his contacts with his superiors at that time, he acquired D pattas and houses in several places on the Gramkantham and government lands. He has two sons. As Satyanarayana ages, his youngest son Rambabu performs those duties unofficially.



The dispute between the family members over the property has been going on for years. Rambabu indiscriminately attacked parents Nagmani, Satyanarayana, and elder brother Polanki Sreenu with a cricket bat following a dispute on Thursday. They sustained serious injuries to the head and other parts of the body in the attack.



The parents were first rushed to Mummidivaram Hospital and later shifted to Kakinada GGH as the situation was critical. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Rambabu. Katrenikona sub-inspector Sheikh Jabir said a case has been registered and is being investigated further.