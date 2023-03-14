Andhra Pradesh: Son-in-law kills Wife and mother-in-law in Kurnool

An atrocity took place in Kurnool where a son-in-law is guilty of extortion and killed his wife and aunt within two weeks of their marriage. Son-in-law and his father attacked aunt and uncle who came to their house. In this incident, the wife and aunt died and the uncle was seriously injured.



According to the locals, a young man named Shravan lives with his family from Chintala Muninagar in Kurnool. He is working in a private bank. Shravan got married to Krishnaveni (23) from Vanaparthi in Telangana on 1st of this month. In this order, Shravan's aunt Rama Devi (50) and uncle Prasad came to their daughter in Kurnool. Son-in-law Shravan quarreled with in-laws in the background of family quarrels.

In this order, he got angry and attacked his wife, aunt and uncle with a knife. Sravan was assisted by his father Venkateshwarlu. Krishnaveni and Ramadevi died on the spot as both of them were seriously injured, while Prasad was seriously injured. The locals rushed him to the Kurnool Government Hospital.



After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Kurnool DSP KV Mahesh, In-charge CI Srinivasulu, Ssailu Ramaiah and Peddaiyanaidu inspected. The fourth town police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.