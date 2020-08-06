Andhra Pradesh State government spending Rs.350 cr per month for Corona management: Dy CM Alla Nani

Tirupati: The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for health, family welfare and medical education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Alla Nani has reiterated that the state government has been spending Rs.350 crores per month on Covid management. The state stands on top in the country in Covid-19 testing and the government has been ready to spend any amount to contain Covid.

The minister visited Sri Padmavati state Covid hospital attached to SVIMS on Thursday and interacted with the patients. Later speaking to the media, he said that Sanjeevani buses were introduced to collect Covid samples from even remote areas. The visit to various districts was aimed at observing the central guidelines on unlock, available Covid medical care and medicines in view of severe surge in cases, sanitation among other things in order to improve them.

"On the whole, the patients in various wards including ICU have expressed satisfaction over the services of doctors, nurses and other staff. They suggested to improve food quality and take up sanitation for thrice a day. It will be implemented immediately. If contractors fail to provide food as per menu, we will not hesitate to change them", the minister maintained.

Keeping in view the directions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide bed for Covid patients within 30 minutes, a review will be held to discuss the requirements. Steps will be taken to provide non-Covid services and to control the fleecing of Covid patients by some private hospitals.

Referring to the recent complaints of missing jewellery of Covid patients, the Minister said that Urban SP has assured that the culprits will be traced out soon and such incidents will not repeat. The treatment for Covid is same anywhere and as such there is no need to rush to other states for the purpose, he said.