Andhra Pradesh: State-wide bandh against privatisation of Visakha steel plant continues

The statewide bandh continued on Friday in response to a call given by the Visakha Steel plant Conservation committee against the privatisation of the steel plant. With the exception of the BJP, all parties, public and trade unions in the state are fully cooperating with the bandh. The government has also announced its support to the bandh.

All educational institutions and universities in the state were closed amid bandh call given by the JAC leaders. Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has been officially closed. Lorry owners associations, public associations, women's unions and trade unions supported the bandh. All RTC buses across the state are limited to depots, which will be restricted to the depot until one o'clock this afternoon. Police were deployed everywhere in the wake of bandh call.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu will be going to Visakhapatnam today. The TDP supported the state bandh. It is known that Chandrababu has declared that he is ready for any struggle for the protection of the self-respecting Visakhapatnam steel of the Telugu people.