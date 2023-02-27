Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court orders for investigation on SSC paper leakage case in sessions Court

In a hearing held in the Supreme Court on the petition filed by former minister Narayana in the case of leakage of class SSC examination question papers, the Supreme Court ordered that the investigation should be held in the Sessions Court itself and suggested that the inquiry should proceed on the basis of merit. It also gave an opportunity to appeal to the High Court on sessions Court orders within a week. Stating in the order that no action should be taken until then, the bench concluded the hearing on the petition.



On April 27 last year, the class 10 question paper was leaked from ZP High School in Nellepalli, Gangadhara, Nellore Mandal in Chittoor District. The police have registered a case on the release of Telugu question paper through WhatsApp. In this case, Chittoor police revealed that Narayana's role was there.



However, Narayana's lawyers told the court that Narayana resigned as the head of Narayana institutions in 2014. This case has been investigated in the District Court and High Court for the past few months. Recently Narayana's bail was cancelled by the High Court and he approached the Supreme Court.