Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu States alerted as cyclone Mandous to brew in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman strengthened into a depression on Tuesday evening. At present it is centered at 1020 km east-south-east of Chennai and will strengthen to Mandous cyclone by Wednesday evening and will reach the coasts of Puducherry, North Tamil Nadu and South Costal Andhra by Thursday morning. And this cyclone is likely to cross the coast near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on 9th.



The Indian Meteorological Department said that this cyclone Mandous is likely to cross the coast either as a cyclone or as a weakened cyclone, and then move towards Chittoor and gradually weaken. Due to this effect, there will be heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa and Anantapur districts of South Coastal Andhra on 8th, 9th and 10th, Meteorological Department officials said. To this extent, the state government has already issued instructions to the administration of the affected districts.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department said that the gusty winds with a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are likely to blow along the coast and advised fishermen along the South Coast – Tamil Nadu coast not to go fishing till Saturday as the sea will become turbulent. It also warned the fishermen who went hunting to return immediately. The Disaster Management Authority MD Ambedkar urged the farmers to take due precautions in agricultural work.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu state for Villupuram, Chengalpat, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mailaduthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapatnam districts. Six NDRF teams have reached the state in the wake of warnings from the Meteorological Department that there is a possibility of heavy rains.