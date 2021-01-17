Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief denounces 'constant' harassment of party cadres

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu decried the 'non-stop harassment' being meted out to the TDP activists by the police in the name of social media posts and false cases.

He strongly objected to the 'physical attack' by the police on TDP activist Lakkoji Vinod in Palasa in Srikakulam district. He was wrongfully beaten up and tortured just for posting a comment on social media. Also, false cases were booked against him, he said.

In a statement here on Saturday, the TDP chief said that in the name of social media posts, Vinod was taken away during midnight and was physically attacked. When TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu held a protest at the Palasa police station, counter cases were filed against the victim himself. Some police officials were conniving with the ruling YSRCP leaders to harass and persecute the TDP leaders out of political vengeance, he alleged.

Naidu asserted that it was only because of the nexus between the YSRCP and the police that the attacks on the TDP were on increase all over the state. It has become a routine to attack the TDP leaders and then to file false cases against them. Over 1,340 physical attacks were made on the TDP activists and over 16 activists were killed in all the 13 districts in just 19 months. This massive political violence held a mirror to the chaotic lawlessness prevailing in the state, he said.

The TDP chief said that the law and order had deteriorated in the state and YSRCP leaders and the conniving police were not afraid even though the media and the courts were repeatedly exposing the lawless activities going on in the state. In a systematic way, the constitutional institutions were targeted and undermined. A fear psychosis was created wherein nobody could question the attacks and illegalities of the government, he added.

The former chief minister demanded unconditional release of Vinod and the false cases filed against him be lifted.

He alleged that the government was trying to implicate the TDP leaders in cases which it was failing to solve.