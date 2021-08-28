Andhra Pradesh: TDP demands withdrawal of VAT on fuel prices

Amaravati/Ongole: TDP cadres across the State took part in rallies on Saturday, responding to a call given by the party national President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take up mass protests against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities.

The TDP activists launched novel protests like pulling the four-wheeler vehicles with ropes and carrying motorcycles on rickshaws and bullock carts. They raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not taking any measures to rescue the poor families from the unbearable price rise. The TDP protests were held in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, expressing serious concern over the high prices. They deplored that the petrol and diesel prices in AP were the highest among all the States in the country.

The police placed many TDP leaders under house arrest and also intensified vehicle checkings only to prevent the opposition activists from reaching their protest venues. Holding placards and raising slogans, the TDP leaders asserted that their protests would continue till the Jagan Reddy regime would take concrete steps to bring down the prices. Like other States, the AP government should take steps to rescue the poor families from the double impact of Covid pandemic and price rise, they said.