Andhra Pradesh: TDP holds Sadhana Deeksha in demand for financial assistance to covid victims

The Telugu Desam party has held Sadhana Deeksha across Andhra Pradesh with the main demand being that the state government support the covid victims. The party chief Chandrababu staged deeksha at the TDP headquarters in Amaravati.



The party MLAs and constituency in-charges have started initiation in 175 constituency centers in the state. Before the start of 'Sadhana Deeksha', Chandrababu paid tribute at the NTR statue. The initiation had continued across the state til one o'clock in the afternoon.



The TDP said about one crore people across the state have lost their jobs due to corona conditions and demanded immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to each family with a white ration card and Rs 7,500 to those families as long as the corona conditions persist.



The party demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family who died with covid. The TDP has launched a 'sadhana deeksha' demanding payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of those who died due to lack of oxygen.