Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar arrested in Srikakulam for his remarks on police

The police have arrested the TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar for the fifth time at the midnight on Saturday for abusing the officials on duty. Ravi Kumar, who was staying at his brother's house in Shantinagar colony in Srikakulam district, was arrested by the police on Saturday night. A case has been registered against him for making indecent remarks against the police. Ravi Kumar was shifted to Etcherla police station.



It is learned that Ravi Kumar was insulted by police when they went to house arrest to prevent him from protesting against the humiliation met by the leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu in the assembly. The police have searched the house of Ravi Kumar and his brother Kuna Sathya Rao.



However, the family members were anguished that hundreds of policemen broke into houses and made arrests in the night.