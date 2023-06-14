  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Ten injured after a bus hits divider in Sri Satyasai district

Highlights

A road accident took place in Sri Sathyasai district on Wednesday morning where a Karnataka RTC bus hit a divider

A road accident took place in Sri Sathyasai district on Wednesday morning where a Karnataka RTC bus hit a divider on National Highway 44 at Somandepalli leaving ten people seriously injured.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. The passengers said that the accident happened as the driver fell drowsy drowsy.

