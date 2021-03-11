Andhra Pradesh: Ten people tests positive for coronavirus in Tadepalli Municipal office

In the latest development, as many as 10 employees have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the municipal office of Tadepalli in Guntur district. With ten people, including four officers tested positive for coronavirus, the other officers and employees are panicking. Vigilant paramedics conducted corona tests on all employees at the Tadepalli Municipal Office.

Also, the officials are working on to identify primary contacts. As the corona is booming again, paramedics are urging people to be vigilant, to wear mask, maintain physical distance, and to use sanitizers.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy for the last ten days. According to the state health department as many as 120 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 8,91,004 while 7,177 victims have lost their lives across the state with one death in Chittoor on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 93 people in the state have recovered in the last on Wednesday taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,82,763 while there are 1064 active cases in the state currently.