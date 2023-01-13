Andhra Pradesh: Tenant kills owner under the influence of alcohol in Nellore

A terrible incident took place in Buchireddypalem Chakali street in Nellore, a man under the influence of alcohol killed Obulesu, the owner of the house. According to the details, a tenant named Rajasekhar came home drunk and was shouting loudly, so the owner of the house got into a fight, which led to attack on death of owner.

Rajasekhar rented Obulesu's house and as he is unable to cope with his harassment, his wife went to her parent's home. Rajasekhar, who was addicted to alcohol, was creating nuisance every day, so the owner of the house reprimanded him. Against this backdrop, Rajasekhar killed Obulesu.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation.