Andhra Pradesh: There is no scope for other political parties in the state, says RK Roja

YSRCP MLA Roja said that the people have once again proved that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rule in the state is best. Speaking to the media on Monday, she said people supported the decentralisation of development. He said that there was only one flag and only one agenda left in the state.

She fumed at Pawan Kalyan's comments stating that it is not good on part of him to make false allegations. "Did Pawan Kalyan complain about the atrocities anywhere?" Roja questioned. Roja opined that Pawan Kalyan has not right to speak against the YSRCP who has just 19 wards across the state.

The APIIC chairman Roja has asserted that Pawan Kalyan is insulting the Jana Sena activists by supporting other parties. MLA Roja said it was clear that people are in no way ready to support the opposition.

The YSRCP has registered a thumping majority in the recently conducted Municipal and Corporations elections by winning 73 municipalities and 11 Corporations across the state surpassing all the political parties in the state.