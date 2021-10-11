Andhra Pradesh: Three dead after a car collided with a lorry in Rajahmundry

In a ghastly road accident that occurred in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, two dead along with the young man. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ananthapally in Nallajarla mandal of the West Godavari district. Beta Suribabu (26) from Kaikaram village in Unguturu mandal went to Rajahmundry in a car with his relatives for a wedding match.

However, while returning home in the car after the event is over, the car, which was traveling collided with a lorry parked at Ananthapalli.



Two died on the spot when the car collided head-on. Beta Govinda Rao (65) and Jakkula Shivaji (28), a car driver from Kondrapadu of Bhimadolu mandal died on the spot, police said. Suribabu was rushed to Eluru Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said that three others were injured in the accident and a case has been registered and is being investigated further.