Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as tipper rams into auto carrying labourers in Krishna district

In a ghastly road accident took place in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district on Sunday morning, three dead after a tipper collided with an auto carrying labourers at Vadlamannadu village. Three people in the auto were killed and nine others were injured. The condition of three of them is critical. The accident took place while the labourers were on their way to work from Gudlavalleru to Pedana mandal's Gingeru village. The deceased belongs to Gingeru village.

Locals responded immediately after the accident and inintiated rescue measures and retrieved the injured from auto. They police have reached the spot after receiving information from the police and shifted injured to Machilipatnam Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said the condition of two of them was critical.

Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating and shifted the bodies for postmortem. It was concluded that the accident was caused by negligence and overspeeding by the lorry driver. A total of 13 people were in the auto at the time of the accident. The Collector directed to provide better treatment to the wounded.