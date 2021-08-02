Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in a car-truck collision in Anantapur district

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Anantapur district, three people were killed in a car-truck collision. The incident took place on the national highway near Gutti. Three people traveling in the car died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures.



The dead were identified as residents of the Kurnool district. According to the reports, the lorry has come on the wrong route and collided with a car. The accident took place while the car was traveling from Anantapur to Kurnool. However, full details of the incident are yet to be known.



The police have registered the case and investigating further to find out the cause of the accident. The lorry driver was taken into custody and the deceased were shifted to hospital for postmortem.



In another accident reported on Sunday in Chittoor, two bikes collided at Agrala in Chandragiri mandal wherein three people were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Mani, a resident of Agra, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

