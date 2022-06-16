Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in a couple of accidents in Guntur district

A series of accidents took place in Guntur district where one person killed when a lorry collided with another lorry, two others in another crash.



Going into the details, lorry coming from behind hit a lorry parked on the national highway at Yanamadala in Pratipada Mandal where a lorry driver died on the spot in the accident. The alerted locals informed the police who rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, while clearing the traffic due o accident, another accident in which a milk van hit a lorry leaving a home guard and other dead. The injured were shifted to Guntur GGH for medical treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.