Andhra Pradesh: Three drowned in Godavari river near Kovvur of West Godavari district, one dead

Three youths have drowned in Godavari river near Kovvur in West Godavari district. One of them is dead and the other two went missing where the search operations had been carrying out to retrieve the body.

According to the police, six youths went to Kovvur yesterday to watch a movie. On their way back in the evening, the three young men went down to Godavari for a bath while the other three went to fetch the food.

The three who entered in the river were swept away by the high current and drowned. The body of deceased was found at Goshpada Kshetra while the search operations being carried out for other two youth's bodies.

The police have registered a case over the incident and full length investigation would begin once the bodies of two bodies were retrieved.