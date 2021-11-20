  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three killed, 6 trapped in under-construction building collapse in Kadiri

Three killed, 6 trapped in under-construction building collapse in Kadiri
x

Three killed, 6 trapped in under-construction building collapse in Kadiri (Photo/eenadu)

Highlights

Three persons, including two children were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in Kadiri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Kadiri: Three persons, including two children were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in Kadiri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Rescue work was on to save six persons trapped under the rubble, officials said.

The under construction building fell on two adjoining houses, leaving 15 people trapped under the rubble.

Rescue workers pulled out bodies of a woman and two children. They also rescued six persons.

The remaining six persons were trapped under the debris and were believed to be alive. Rescue workers from the municipality, police, fire services and other departments were trying to remove the debris and rescue the trapped persons.

Officials believe that heavy rains lashing the region since Friday damaged the under construction structure leading to the tragedy.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramakrishna Prasad and Revenue Divisional Officer Venkat Reddy were supervising rescue and relief operations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X