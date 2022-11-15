Andhra Pradesh: Three-month-old child dies due to negligence of doctors in Repalle

In a tragic incident took place in Repalle town of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, a three-month-old baby who was admitted to the hospital for treatment died due to the negligence of the doctors.

Going into the details, a woman named Mounika from Bhattiprolu admitted her three-month-old child who was suffering from illness two days ago in a private hospital in Repalle town.

The medical staff who admitted the child kept Babu under their supervision. The doctors who said that little one was fine till Monday evening, said that the boy died at 5 o'clock.

Hearing the news of the boy's death, the mother fell unconscious. The relatives alleged that their child died due to the negligence of the doctors.

They said that the doctors did not do the actual treatment, but the treatment was provided under the supervision of the nurses. They protested in front of the hospital, alleging that their child died because of the nurses' treatment and demanded action against the hospital staff.