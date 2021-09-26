Andhra Pradesh: Three youth died in road accident near Kandrika of Krishna district

In a ghastly road accident that occurred on Saturday night near Vijayawada, three youths were killed on the spot near Kandrika as the youths were coming on a two-wheeler accidentally collided with the jockeys set up as part of the road construction. All three on the bike were seriously injured of which two of the young men died on the spot, while another young man died en route while being rushed to hospital for treatment.

The incident took place while the youths were on their way from Kandrika to Patapadu. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. The dead were identified as youths of the Vambe colony.

Police have registered a case on the accident and are investigating. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and shifted for the postmortem. The police believe that the accident may have happened due to the victims not noticing the jockeys. However, the full details of the accident are yet to be ascertained.