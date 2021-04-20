Andhra Pradesh: Tik Tok star Bhargav of Visakhapatnam arrested over alleged rape charges

The Police have arrested Til Tok Bhargav for trapping a girl and allegedly raping her. Bhargav, who hails from Vizianagaram district's Kothavalasa area, has been running a social media and YouTube channel called Fun Bucket for some time He was introduced to a 14-year-old girl from Sinhagiri Colony, Visakhapatnam District. She often meets Bhargava while watching fun bucket videos. As Sinhagiri Colony on the Visakhapatnam is near to Bhargav's house, he got acquainted to the girl and used to call her sister.

She also approached Bhargav with the call of a sister. Her mother felt the same way about him. But recently the girl was taken to the doctor as she was ill. There she consulted a doctor and was told she was four months pregnant. After questioning, she said that Bhargav was the reason for her pregnancy.

On the 16th of this month, the girl's mother approached the police in Pendurthi. The police conducted an investigation on the orders of Visakhapatnam City Disha ACP Prem Kajal and Bhargava was taken into custody in Hyderabad and remanded after filing cases under POCSO Act.