Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati women's murder mystery solved, confirms husband as the accused

The mystery behind the dead body of a married woman found at Tirupati RUIA Hospital has been cracked. The corpse case, which was found in a completely burnt condition behind the hospital five days ago, has been solved by. She is found murdered by a young man she loved and married. Going into details, the staff informed the police that a body was found in burnt condition on the premises of Tirupati RUIA Hospital.

The case was registered and investigated by the local police. The body was identified as techie Bhuvaneswari of Ramasamudram in Punganur mandal. It was revealed that Srikanth Reddy had murdered his wife Bhuvaneswari at home and burnt her body on the premises of RUIA Hospital. Police found that the two were married two and a half years ago.

However, during the police investigation, the drama played by Srikanth Reddy at the relatives came to light. Srikanth Reddy told family members that his wife had received the Corona Delta variant and that had been admitted to the RUIA hospital. He made his family members believe that the wife's funeral was done by the RUIA hospital.

In addition, Rua took the relatives to the mortuary at the hospital and created a scene where they searched all the bodies. However, Srikanth's family members believed that RUIA's staff had conducted the funeral when the girl's body was not found there. However, the real story came to light after the police found the burnt body. The investigation was held based on cell phone calls.

