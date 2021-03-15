Andhra Pradesh to develop low-income group temples: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: The YSRCP government has chalked out an action plan to develop low-income group temples, announced Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Participating in swearing-in ceremony of Boyakinda Gangamma Devasthanam Trust Board as a chief guest on Monday, the minister appealed to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to adopt some low-income group temples in the district for their overall development.

The minister assured that he would take possible steps to develop Boyakonda Gangamma Devasthanam in all respects.

He called devotees to lend their support for the development of temple. He also hailed the TTD's move to adopt several Hindu temples in Chittoor district.