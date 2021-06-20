Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains from June 23

The recently formed monsoon trough in the Bay of Bengal is expected to weaken by Sunday evening. With this, the Meteorological department officials said there were no signs of rains in the state as the southwest monsoon was expanding in northern India.



There are indications of light rain in one or two places over the next two days on the south coast and Rayalaseema. It is said that the climate would be conducive for the farmers to continue farming.



The meteorological department said the impact of the break-monsoon on the state would start from Sunday, adding that the coastal and Rayalaseema areas would receive light rains and turn into heavy rains from the 23rd of this month.