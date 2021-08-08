Andhra Pradesh to receive rains from today as low pressure likely in the Bay of Bengal on August 13

. It is a known fact that the daytime temperatures are rising in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas with winds blowing from the west over the coastal region and the southwest monsoon weakened. However, the meteorological office said that there are indications of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on the 12th of this month and predicted that it could enter the state gradually via Machilipatnam and Guntur

As a result, torrential rains are expected along with the coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Rayalaseema from Sunday onwards. The weather department said the rains would intensify after the 13th of this month. In the last 24 hours, it has been reported that rains occurred in parts of Rayalaseema and several other places in the south coastal Andhra.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad weather department has forecasted rains in Telangana for the next two days on Monday and Tuesday. However, some parts of the Telangana are witnessing rains from Saturday.