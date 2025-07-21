Andhra Pradesh to roll out free RTC bus ride for women from Aug 15

Amaravati: The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will launch a free travel scheme for women in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses from August 15.

At a meeting with officials on Monday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to issue ‘zero fare tickets’ to women passengers under the scheme set to be implemented from August 15.

The ticket must include details such as the route travelled, the amount of money saved through the free service, and the full 100% subsidy the government provides.

The Chief Minister stated that issuing ‘zero fare tickets’ would help women passengers clearly understand the benefit they are receiving.

He instructed officials to develop the necessary software for this purpose.

He discussed the financial aspects of the scheme in the other states where it has been implemented and what it might cost in Andhra Pradesh. He directed that the scheme must be implemented effectively from August 15 under all circumstances.

In view of the implementation of the scheme, the Chief Minister asked APSRTC to explore alternative revenue sources and reduce operational costs to become a profitable entity.

He directed officials to come up with an action plan on the possible revenue-generating methods and the necessary policy changes.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to purchase only AC electric buses in the future. He noted that converting existing buses to electric buses would reduce maintenance costs and recommended that the required electricity be produced in-house.

He also emphasised the need to study the establishment of charging stations in all RTC depots across the state.

Free bus travel for women was one of the ‘Super Six’ promises made by the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance in last year’s elections.

There was no clarity whether the scheme would be applied within the district, as stated by the Chief Minister a few days ago.

Addressing a meeting in Srisailam two weeks ago, the Chief Minister had stated that women can travel free in the district in RTC buses from August 15.

The opposition parties have accused the coalition government of going back on the promises made in the elections. YSR Congress Party alleged that the government has betrayed women after promising free travel across the state.