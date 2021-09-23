Andhra Pradesh tops in administering more vaccines to women than men

The Andhra Pradesh government has achieved another milestone in the covid vaccination process and topped the list in the country by giving the highest doses to women. A total of 3,85,14,395 doses of vaccine were administered in Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday evening. As many as 1,24,98,073 people were administered two doses and 1,35,18,249 people were administered single doses respectively.



Of the total vaccines administered, 1,78,08,409 doses were administered for men and 2,07,05,986 for women. Only in Kerala and Puducherry along with AP across the country were able to administer the vaccines in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1365 fresh cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 20,42,073 cases across the state. The death toll has increased to 14,097 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two each in Chittoor and Krishna, one each in East Godavari, Nellore Visakhapatnam, and Guntur.

On the other hand, as many as 1466 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,14,180 and there are currently 13,796 active cases. According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 212 new infections, followed by Chittoor 210 cases, Prakasam Kurnool has logged 1 case.