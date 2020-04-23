Andhra Pradesh tops the list in conducting Coronavirus tests in the country

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said be in the top position in conducting the most number of coronavirus tests per million population, at 830. As per the Medical and health department as many as 41,512 people were tested across the state so far. While Rajasthan stood next to Andhra Pradesh with 809 tests.

According to data provided by the AP government, the total number of cases in AP reached 813 yesterday with 56 new case. A total of 24 deaths have been reported across the state so far and about 120 patients were discharged from hospital after being treated.

With the procurement of Rapid Testing Kits and the Truenat machines, the conduction of tests in the state have increased making the state stand at top in conducting the COVID-19 tests.

The state government is taking all measures amid coronavirus outbreak. Apart from COVID-19 measures, the Jagan's government has also focussed on welfare schemes. In this backdrop, the administration has decided to launch YSR Zero Interest loan scheme on April 24 and on the other hand, the funds be released to the farmers accounts in respect to Rythu Bharosa scheme on May 15.