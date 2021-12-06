Andhra Pradesh: TTD urges people not to believe social media rumours on job recruitment

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said that people should not believe rumours in social media over jobs and should not be deceived by the perpetrators. The TTD recalled instances in the past where some agents had extorted money from innocent people with the fraudulent promise of giving jobs in TTD. It saidcriminal caseshave been registered against such persons.

The TTD made clear that before the recruitment process at TTD, official notification will be given on the TTD website. TTD has in the past explained to the public such matters and asked the people to remain vigilant and believe untrue statements.



TTD has warned that action will be taken against those who spread untruths. It is known that there are perpetrators who have been deceiving people in the name of jobs and most of the unemployed youth have been deceived and extorted money.