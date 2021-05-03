Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after being hit with Bolero vehicle in West Godavari

The incident where two persons were killed in a road accident near Venkatapuram in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari district on Monday morning.

Going into details, a Bolero vehicle traveling from Polavaram to Thondapudi collided with a pedestrian who is walking on the side of the road. Kondipudi Nagraj (35) and Sara Kanta Rao (30) of Vangalapudi village in Sitanagaram mandal of East Godavari district died on the spot in the incident.

The locals who witnessed the incident said the accident happened when the two deceased were on their way to Venkatapuram to work as labourers. After receiving the information, Sub Inspector R Srinu reached the spot and examined it.

The bodies were later shifted to a local government hospital for postmortem in West Godavari. Police said they had registered a case and investigating it further. The preliminary report says that the accident has occurred due to the negligence of the bolero driver.