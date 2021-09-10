Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and three injured as two autos collide head-on in Srikakulam

In a horrific incident, two were killed and three others were injured in a road accident on the Interstate National Highway at Ravadapeta in the Narsannapet mandal on Thursday. According to police and eyewitnesses,



Chintu Rama Rao, 50, of Dariwada village in Jalumuru mandal who makes a living by trading salt in a luggage auto left home on Thursday morning, as usual, finished business, and headed home. Also, Govindarao, a quail from Gara Mandal Tulu, went to his relatives' house in Sariyapalli by auto and on his way back home, he picked up some passengers in the middle of the road and left for Narasannapeta. The two autos collided head-on as they approached Ravadapeta. Passengers in Govinda Rao's auto were scattered in the incident. Rama Rao was trapped under the car and died on the spot.

Dasari Shyamsundara Rao (17), an inter-student from Saravakotta Mandal Kottur, who was coming in an auto with his friends to buy idols of Lord Ganesha in Narasannapeta, was rushed to Narasannapeta Hospital with serious injuries and later shifted to RIMS after first aid and died while receiving treatment. Bhargava, Simhadri, and auto driver Govinda Rao of Burada Kotturu were injured in the same incident. All of them are being treated in various hospitals. Two women and two other children survived the accident. Narasannapeta Essay V. Satyanarayana inspected the scene and registered a case and is investigating it further.



Tragedy struck Kodaddapanasa Panchayat Kottur with the death of Shyamasundara Rao. Parents Manamma and Kameshwara Rao were moved to tears when their son, who was having fun with everyone had died suddenly.