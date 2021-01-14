Andhra Pradesh: Two dead on the spot after a car collides with bike in East Godavari

The tragic incident occurred in East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday where two people were killed after a car rammed onto their two-wheeler. With this tragic situation appeared in their families on the day of the festival, which led their family members to weep.

According to police, two persons were travelling on a bike towards Rajahmundry at Chatti in Chintur Mandal of East Godavari district when a speeding car hit them from behind. The two who were flown up in the air and died on the spot. The two persons were identified as Ramakrishna (26) and Sithaiah(48) of Narasimhapuram village in Chintur Mandal.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further. It has been a concern as there have been several accidents being reported in Andhra Pradesh for last month.