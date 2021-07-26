Andhra Pradesh: Two drowned to death in a pond at Orvakal Rock garden in Kurnool

The tragic incident took place on Sunday at Orvakal Rock Garden in Kurnool were two friends Syed Asad Osama (30), Syed Amiruddin (25) drowned to death while they went Swimming. The four friends had recently decided to go on a picnic to celebrate the Bakrid festival. In the process, four young men on two bikes arrived at Rock Garden at 9.30 am on Sunday morning.



There they took entry passes and went to a nearby pond to have fun swimming. Within five minutes of entering the pond, Syed Asad Osama, son of Syed Anwar Basha of Mamata Nagar, Kurnool, and Syed Amiruddin, son of Syed Anishuddin of Narasinga Rao Peta, drowned. The fellow friends who observed informed the staff of the local Harita restaurant‌ who immediately launched rescued operation and found the two were dead.

The bodies were retrieved and police were informed. Kurnool DSP Mahesh, Rural CI Srinath Reddy, and SI Mallikarjuna reached the pond and examined the bodies. Syed Asad Osama is working as a software engineer in a private company in Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife, Amina Begum, and two sons while Amiruddin was not married. He worked as a salesman for an Amazon company in the city and was looking after his parents. The bodies were shifted to Kurnool government hospital for post-mortem. The SI said the case was registered.